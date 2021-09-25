September 25, 2021
How to Watch Utah State at Colorado State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State and Colorado State are both looking to start 2-0 in the Mountain West when they match up Saturday afternoon.
Author:

Utah State and Colorado State come into their match on Saturday both 1-0 on the year in the Mountain West. The Aggies' win in their first match was not a surprise, but the Rams' upset of Boise State was huge.

How to Watch Utah State at Colorado State:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Utah State at Colorado State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State had entered conference play just 4-5, coming off of two straight losses to Colorado. Boise State was 11-1 and getting votes to be ranked in the Top 25. It looked like a huge mismatch, but the Rams had other ideas. They not only beat the Broncos, but they also swept them in three straight sets.

It was the best win of the year for Colorado State. The Rams have very little time to celebrate their win, though, as they will host a good Utah State team Saturday afternoon.

The Aggies come in with a 9-4 record, fresh off their hard-fought five-set win against Wyoming. It was their third win in a row. They are on the road again in this one and would love nothing more than to spoil Colorado State's good vibes after its upset win.

It may be a surprise that both teams are 1-0, but it should make for a great match between two programs coming in with a lot of confidence. The winner will have a leg up and be in prime position to make some noise in the Mountain West this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

