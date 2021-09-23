How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Utah State makes the trip to Wyoming on a two-match winning streak and will look to make it three in a row Thursday night.

Thursday's match is the Mountain West opener for both teams, and Utah State is hoping to get a big road win to start things off.

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Utah State at Wyoming match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies wrapped up non-conference play with an 8-4 record. They have played especially well lately, winning four of their last five matches. Their only loss during that stretch was 3-1 setback to Utah Valley.

Wyoming comes into the match with the same record as Utah State, as the Cowboys also come in on a two-match winning streak. Their schedule likewise hasn't been the most taxing, but they did have a match against a ranked Creighton team which they lost 3-0.

These two schools only have one common opponent in St. Mary's. Wyoming lost to that team twice by identical 3-0 scores. Utah State, on the other hand, beat St. Mary's 3-1.

Results against common opponents don't always correlate to how a match would go, but it does appear Utah State is the favorite in this match.

Even though Wyoming appears to the underdog, the team is still coming in with some confidence after playing better as of late. The Cowboys hope they can continue that and pick up a big home win to start off Mountain West play.

Regional restrictions may apply.