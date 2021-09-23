September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State opens up Mountain West play in NCAA women's volleyball with a trip to Wyoming.

Utah State makes the trip to Wyoming on a two-match winning streak and will look to make it three in a row Thursday night. 

Thursday's match is the Mountain West opener for both teams, and Utah State is hoping to get a big road win to start things off.

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Utah State at Wyoming match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies wrapped up non-conference play with an 8-4 record. They have played especially well lately, winning four of their last five matches. Their only loss during that stretch was 3-1 setback to Utah Valley.

Wyoming comes into the match with the same record as Utah State, as the Cowboys also come in on a two-match winning streak. Their schedule likewise hasn't been the most taxing, but they did have a match against a ranked Creighton team which they lost 3-0.

These two schools only have one common opponent in St. Mary's. Wyoming lost to that team twice by identical 3-0 scores. Utah State, on the other hand, beat St. Mary's 3-1. 

Results against common opponents don't always correlate to how a match would go, but it does appear Utah State is the favorite in this match.

Even though Wyoming appears to the underdog, the team is still coming in with some confidence after playing better as of late. The Cowboys hope they can continue that and pick up a big home win to start off Mountain West play. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Utah State at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16159002
WNBA

How to Watch the Wings vs. Sky

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16318355
High School Football

How to Watch Omaha Burke vs. Central

2 minutes ago
USATSI_13260484
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Iowa at Indiana in NCAA Women's Soccer

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16782356
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Florida State in NCAA Women's Soccer

2 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Utah State at Wyoming in NCAA Women's Volleyball

2 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) tries the rip the ball away during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Georgia State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

4 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos safety Mathias Bertram (31) and Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) in action during the game between the Texas A&amp;M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis (14) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Pennsylvania vs. Lafayette: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy