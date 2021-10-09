    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC will look to get over .500 in the Pac-12 and snap Utah's winning streak when it host the Utes on Friday night.
    Author:

    Utah will travel over to USC Friday night looking to win its third straight match and move to 4-1 in the Pac-12. If the Utes can beat the Trojans, they will remain tied for the top of the conference.

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

    Live stream the Utah at USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Utes have had a rough schedule to open up Pac-12 play, as three of their four matches have been against ranked teams. They upset No. 6 Washington in their opener and also gave No. 11 Oregon their second loss of the year when they beat the Ducks 3-1 last Sunday.

    Utah has played as well as anyone in the Pac-12 despite the brutal early schedule. The Utes will try and avoid a letdown on Friday against USC.

    USC enters the match with the Utes 2-2 on the year in the Pac-12. The Trojans have knocked off Cal and Washington State but lost to ranked UCLA and Washington. 

    UCLA has played well against teams not ranked this year but has yet to beat a Top 25 team. Utah is currently ranked No. 15, so USC will look to break that winless streak.

    Utah has played well and is a big favorite, but the Utes can't overlook the Trojans. They have two more ranked opponents coming up in Stanford and UCLA, and they need to make sure they take care of USC before they get ready for those matches.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16904315
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Warriors

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16904169
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Flames

    3 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Golden Bears vs. Ducks

    3 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer

    33 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16903238
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy