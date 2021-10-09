USC will look to get over .500 in the Pac-12 and snap Utah's winning streak when it host the Utes on Friday night.

Utah will travel over to USC Friday night looking to win its third straight match and move to 4-1 in the Pac-12. If the Utes can beat the Trojans, they will remain tied for the top of the conference.

How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (IN)

Live stream the Utah at USC match on fuboTV.

The Utes have had a rough schedule to open up Pac-12 play, as three of their four matches have been against ranked teams. They upset No. 6 Washington in their opener and also gave No. 11 Oregon their second loss of the year when they beat the Ducks 3-1 last Sunday.

Utah has played as well as anyone in the Pac-12 despite the brutal early schedule. The Utes will try and avoid a letdown on Friday against USC.

USC enters the match with the Utes 2-2 on the year in the Pac-12. The Trojans have knocked off Cal and Washington State but lost to ranked UCLA and Washington.

UCLA has played well against teams not ranked this year but has yet to beat a Top 25 team. Utah is currently ranked No. 15, so USC will look to break that winless streak.

Utah has played well and is a big favorite, but the Utes can't overlook the Trojans. They have two more ranked opponents coming up in Stanford and UCLA, and they need to make sure they take care of USC before they get ready for those matches.

