September 23, 2021
How to Watch Utah at Washington in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah heads to Washington in the premier matchup of the first day of Pac-12 play in NCAA Women's Volleyball.
Author:

Pac-12 play starts Wednesday in full force with Utah vs. Washington being the headlining showdown. Both teams are ranked, and both have a legitimate shot at winning the conference title. 

How to Watch Utah at Washington:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Utah at Washington match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah has slipped up lately with two straight losses but still comes into the match with a 7-2 record. The losses haven't overshadowed a great start to the season, as the Utes beat a ranked San Diego team at home and beat then-No. 3 Nebraska on the road 3-2. They may have stumbled recently, but this is still a very good volleyball team.

They will get tested Wednesday as they head north to face Washington, which is currently on a six-match winning streak. The Huskies have dominated their opponents during this stretch, dropping just six total sets. 

Washington comes in on a high note, but it has only played one ranked team so far. That was a 3-1 loss to Ohio State. The loss to the Buckeyes was their only loss so far this year.

Both of these teams have big expectations heading into their conference opener, and getting a win would be huge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

