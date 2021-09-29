September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Virginia at Pitt in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Pitt looks to stay perfect when it hosts Virginia on Wednesday night.
Author:

Pitt has been fantastic this year. The Panthers are currently 12-0 and ranked second in the country behind Texas. They have only played three matches that went to five sets and dominated North Carolina and NC State to open ACC play. 

How to Watch: Virginia at Pitt

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Virginia at Pitt match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In 2020, the Panthers tallied an impressive 19-5 record but lost in the Regional Final to Washington. 

Virginia rolls into Pitt 8-4 on the year but just 1-1 in ACC play. The Cavaliers dropped their first match to NC State 1-3 before beating North Carolina 3-1 on Sunday. Virginia has struggled against the best teams on its schedule this year. Pitt, though, will probably be the best team it plays all year.

On paper, this looks like a huge mismatch, but anything can happen in conference play. The Cavaliers have not played poorly this year but will have to pick up their game against the Panthers. Pitt will look to continue their roll and win lucky No. 13 in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Virginia at Pitt in NCAA Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Rays vs. Astros

3 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago White Sox

3 minutes ago
Florida Gators Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Penn State at Maryland in NCAA Women's Volleyball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_13188451
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in NCAA Women's Volleyball

3 minutes ago
Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Virginia at Pitt in NCAA Women's Volleyball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16837042
MLS

How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas

3 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

9 minutes ago
HSFB Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC at Valour FC

33 minutes ago
USATSI_16363355
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy