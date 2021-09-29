How to Watch Virginia at Pitt in NCAA Women's Volleyball

No. 2 Pitt looks to stay perfect when it hosts Virginia on Wednesday night.

Pitt has been fantastic this year. The Panthers are currently 12-0 and ranked second in the country behind Texas. They have only played three matches that went to five sets and dominated North Carolina and NC State to open ACC play.

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

In 2020, the Panthers tallied an impressive 19-5 record but lost in the Regional Final to Washington.

Virginia rolls into Pitt 8-4 on the year but just 1-1 in ACC play. The Cavaliers dropped their first match to NC State 1-3 before beating North Carolina 3-1 on Sunday. Virginia has struggled against the best teams on its schedule this year. Pitt, though, will probably be the best team it plays all year.

On paper, this looks like a huge mismatch, but anything can happen in conference play. The Cavaliers have not played poorly this year but will have to pick up their game against the Panthers. Pitt will look to continue their roll and win lucky No. 13 in a row.

