How to Watch Huskies vs. Ducks

    • October 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington looks for its fifth straight win on Thursday when it travels to Oregon. The Ducks have also won their last two matches.
    Author:

    Washington has been on a roll in the Pac-12 lately. After the Huskies dropped their first two matches in the conference, they have reeled off four straight wins.

    How to Watch: Washington at Oregon

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream Washington at Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies lost five set matches to Utah and Washington State to open up conference play, but since then they have rolled through UCLA, USC, Arizona and Arizona State to improve their Pac-12 record to 4-2.

    Their last win against the Sun Devils was a hard-fought five-set thriller. After dropping the fourth set, Washington pulled out the fifth and deciding set 17-15. The Huskies have a lot of momentum coming into this match, but Oregon has also been on a roll.

    The Ducks have won their last two matches and are 5-1 in the Pac-12. On Sunday, they took down No. 17 Stanford in five sets. 

    In possibly the best match of the Pac-12 thus far, no set was decided by more than four points and three of the sets ended in a 25-23 score. It was a huge win for the Ducks, but it doesn't get any easier when they host the Huskies on Thursday.

    This should be another great match in a loaded Pac-12. Oregon is trying to get another game up on Washington and snap its four-match winning streak.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Washington at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
