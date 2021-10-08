Washington invades the state of Arizona looking to win its third straight match Friday night.

Washington will head to Arizona on Friday night for the first of two matches against the schools from the Copper State. The Huskies will take on the Wildcats before heading to Arizona State on Sunday to take on the Sun Devils.

How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Washington at Arizona match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington enters the matchup with Arizona on a two-match winning streak that has evened its Pac-12 record at 2-2. The Huskies got off to a rough start, losing to Utah and Washington State to open up conference play, but took care of UCLA in five sets and USC in four to pick up those two wins.

Arizona is currently one game ahead of the Huskies as it has won three of its first four matches. Its one loss was its last time out when it got swept by No. 17 Stanford.

The loss was not only the Wildcats' first in the Pac-12, but it also snapped their six-match winning streak.

Arizona has feasted on some of the teams near the bottom of the conference and is looking to prove it can beat some of the big guns in the Pac-12

Washington is of those better teams, and the Wildcats will need to play well to beat the Huskies.

Regional restrictions may apply.