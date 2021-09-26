How to Watch Washington at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Washington looks to bounce back after a conference-opening loss when it travels to rival Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball.

Washington was rolling coming into Pac-12 play. The Huskies had won six matches in a row and their only loss was to No. 3 Ohio State. They were the highest-ranked Pac-12 school and looked to be the favorite to win the conference. Apparently, Utah didn't get that memo and they took down the Huskies Thursday night 3-2.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State:

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Washington won the first and third sets but dropped the fifth set 16-14 in a great match. Utah is not a weak team, but it wasn't the start the Huskies were envisioning. A home loss is always tough to swallow, especially to start off conference play.

They travel to Washington State to play a Cougars team that is coming off a huge upset win over No. 24 Colorado. The Cougars came into the match with the Buffaloes just 6-4 and were not expected to be a factor in the Pac-12. Instead, they went out and swept Colorado 3-0.

Washington State's win against Colorado was their seventh straight win after opening the year 0-4. It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Cougars that finally resulted in a marquee win against the Buffaloes.

A week ago this looked like a match that would be dominated by Washington, but after the results on Thursday night, Washington State has to like its chances.

