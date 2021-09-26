September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington looks to bounce back after a conference-opening loss when it travels to rival Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball.
Author:

Washington was rolling coming into Pac-12 play. The Huskies had won six matches in a row and their only loss was to No. 3 Ohio State. They were the highest-ranked Pac-12 school and looked to be the favorite to win the conference. Apparently, Utah didn't get that memo and they took down the Huskies Thursday night 3-2.

How to Watch Washington at Washington State:

Match Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

Live stream the Washington at Washington State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington won the first and third sets but dropped the fifth set 16-14 in a great match. Utah is not a weak team, but it wasn't the start the Huskies were envisioning. A home loss is always tough to swallow, especially to start off conference play.

They travel to Washington State to play a Cougars team that is coming off a huge upset win over No. 24 Colorado. The Cougars came into the match with the Buffaloes just 6-4 and were not expected to be a factor in the Pac-12. Instead, they went out and swept Colorado 3-0.

Washington State's win against Colorado was their seventh straight win after opening the year 0-4. It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Cougars that finally resulted in a marquee win against the Buffaloes. 

A week ago this looked like a match that would be dominated by Washington, but after the results on Thursday night, Washington State has to like its chances. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Washington at Washington State in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16831182
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

35 seconds ago
USATSI_16556729
WNBA

How to Watch the Mercury vs. Storm

35 seconds ago
USATSI_16385882
Golf

How to Watch PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round

35 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Miami in NCAA Women's Soccer

35 seconds ago
Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Washington at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

35 seconds ago
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

35 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lens

25 minutes ago
Minnesota Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 hour ago
USATSI_16826706
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy