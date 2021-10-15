West Virginia tries to snap its three-match losing streak and get revenge on Kansas State in NCAA women's volleyball Friday.

The West Virginia women's volleyball team traveled to Kansas State for a two-match series. The Mountaineers dropped the first one 3–1 Thursday night but will have another shot Friday.

How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Mountaineers evened Thursday's match with a win in the second set, but the Wildcats overwhelmed them in the third and fourth to take the victory.

The loss to the Wildcats was West Virginia's third in a row. The Mountaineers' losing streak started when they were swept by No. 1 Texas two weeks ago. They have four losses on the year.

The Wildcats' win Thursday was their second in a row and improved their Big 12 record to 2–3. Kansas State lost its first three conference matches before beating Oklahoma last weekend and the Mountaineers yesterday.

Kansas State will look to beat the Mountaineers again Friday, while West Virginia will look to get out of Kansas with at least one win and snap its losing streak.

