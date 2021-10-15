    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    West Virginia tries to snap its three-match losing streak and get revenge on Kansas State in NCAA women's volleyball Friday.
    Author:

    The West Virginia women's volleyball team traveled to Kansas State for a two-match series. The Mountaineers dropped the first one 3–1 Thursday night but will have another shot Friday.

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball:

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the West Virginia at Kansas State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Mountaineers evened Thursday's match with a win in the second set, but the Wildcats overwhelmed them in the third and fourth to take the victory.

    The loss to the Wildcats was West Virginia's third in a row. The Mountaineers' losing streak started when they were swept by No. 1 Texas two weeks ago. They have four losses on the year.

    The Wildcats' win Thursday was their second in a row and improved their Big 12 record to 2–3. Kansas State lost its first three conference matches before beating Oklahoma last weekend and the Mountaineers yesterday.

    Kansas State will look to beat the Mountaineers again Friday, while West Virginia will look to get out of Kansas with at least one win and snap its losing streak.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16868413
    High School Football

    How to Watch Dowling Catholic at Valley in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16863547
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Loyola Marymount at San Diego in Women's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16138607
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia at NC State in Men's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15961809
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Purdue at Ohio State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445
    High School Football

    How to Watch Riverdale (TN) at Oakland (TN) in High School Football

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_15962050
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch West Virginia at Kansas State in Women's College Volleyball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16911688
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Bulls

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16910599
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy