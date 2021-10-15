Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight win when it travels to Michigan State on Friday night.

Wisconsin lost to Maryland to start its Big Ten season in five sets. It was a huge upset, but one that seems like a distant memory as the Badgers have won their five matches since.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Michigan State in Women's College Volleyball:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Badgers have only lost two total sets during this run that included a sweep of No. 7 Minnesota. Wisconsin is back to looking like one of the strongest teams in the Big Ten and potentially a top contender in the country.

On Friday, the Badgers hit the road to face a struggling Michigan State team before the start of an absolutely brutal stretch of schedule which includes matches against four ranked teams.

The Spartans will look to pull off the big upset before sending the Badgers on to their gauntlet of a schedule.

Michigan State will have to play much better than it has lately if it wants to shock the Badgers. The Spartans come in after losing their last three matches to Nebraska, Ohio State and Minnesota.

It has been a tough schedule for the Spartans, and while they have played well at times, they just haven't been able to get that statement win yet. They will try again on Friday and hope they can catch the Badgers looking ahead.

