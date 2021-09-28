September 28, 2021
How to Watch Wyoming at Colorado State in NCAA Women's Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wyoming looks for its first win in the Mountain West as it travels to Colorado State Tuesday in NCAA women's volleyball.
The Wyoming women's volleyball team has gotten off to a rocky start in Mountain West play, dropping its first two conference matches to Utah State and Boise State.

In the loss to the Aggies, Wyoming won the first and fourth sets before dropping the match in the fifth set 15-11. Boise State swept Wyoming 3-0.

How to Watch: Wyoming at Colorado State

Match Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

Live stream the Wyoming at Colorado State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado State, unlike Wyoming, started off Mountain West play with two straight wins. The Rams beat Boise State 3-0 in their opener before knocking off Utah State 3-0 Saturday. They were dominant against the Aggies in the sweep, punctuating their win with a 25-8 whipping in the third set.

Colorado State finished non-conference play just 4-5, but the Rams have toppled two teams projected to be near the top of the Mountain West to start their conference schedule.

Kennedy Stanford leads the Rams with 152 points on the season and 3.62 points per set. She also leads the team with 137 kills and 3.26 kills per set.

Regional restrictions may apply.

