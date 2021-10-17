Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) and Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will clash at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Boise State and Air Force Stats

This year, the Broncos score 15.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (16.2).

The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have nine takeaways .

The Falcons, on average, are scoring 10.9 more points per game this year (32.7) than the Broncos are allowing (21.8).

This year the Falcons have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (16).

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 1,692 passing yards (282.0 ypg) on 138-of-212 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 181 rushing yards (30.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 160 yards (26.7 per game).

This season Andrew Van Buren has rushed for 131 yards (21.8 per game) on 46 carries with five touchdowns.

Khalil Shakir's team-high 584 receiving yards (97.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 260 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.

Octavius Evans' 20 receptions have yielded 259 yards (43.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 494 passing yards (82.3 ypg), completing 51.2% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 435 yards (72.5 ypg) on 79 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 680 yards (113.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' team-leading 221 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.

Brandon Lewis has racked up 156 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.

Kyle Paterson's three grabs this season have resulted in 81 yards (13.5 ypg).

Boise State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Utah State W 27-3 Away 10/2/2021 Nevada L 41-31 Home 10/9/2021 BYU W 26-17 Away 10/16/2021 Air Force - Home 10/30/2021 Colorado State - Away 11/6/2021 Fresno State - Away 11/12/2021 Wyoming - Home

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Florida Atlantic W 31-7 Home 10/2/2021 New Mexico W 38-10 Away 10/9/2021 Wyoming W 24-14 Home 10/16/2021 Boise State - Away 10/23/2021 San Diego State - Home 11/6/2021 Army - Home 11/13/2021 Colorado State - Away

