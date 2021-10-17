    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 9, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) and Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will clash at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Boise State and Air Force Stats

    • This year, the Broncos score 15.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (16.2).
    • The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have nine takeaways .
    • The Falcons, on average, are scoring 10.9 more points per game this year (32.7) than the Broncos are allowing (21.8).
    • This year the Falcons have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (16).

    Boise State Players to Watch

    • Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 1,692 passing yards (282.0 ypg) on 138-of-212 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • Cyrus Habibi-Likio's team-high 181 rushing yards (30.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 160 yards (26.7 per game).
    • This season Andrew Van Buren has rushed for 131 yards (21.8 per game) on 46 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Khalil Shakir's team-high 584 receiving yards (97.3 yards per game) have come on 36 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Stefan Cobbs has racked up 260 receiving yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Octavius Evans' 20 receptions have yielded 259 yards (43.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Air Force in both passing and rushing. He has 494 passing yards (82.3 ypg), completing 51.2% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 435 yards (72.5 ypg) on 79 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.
    • Brad Roberts has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 680 yards (113.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Micah Davis' team-leading 221 receiving yards (36.8 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Brandon Lewis has racked up 156 receiving yards (26.0 yards per game), hauling in seven passes this year.
    • Kyle Paterson's three grabs this season have resulted in 81 yards (13.5 ypg).

    Boise State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Utah State

    W 27-3

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Nevada

    L 41-31

    Home

    10/9/2021

    BYU

    W 26-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    Air Force Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 31-7

    Home

    10/2/2021

    New Mexico

    W 38-10

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Wyoming

    W 24-14

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Air Force at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
