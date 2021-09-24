Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Florida Atlantic Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) is run out of bounds by Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) during a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Sept. 4, 2021. UFfauGameAction30

The Air Force Falcons (2-1) welcome in the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Falcon Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -4 54

Air Force and Florida Atlantic Stats

This year, the Falcons average 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls allow (18.3).

The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Owls have forced (6).

The Owls have averaged 10.3 more points scored this year (32.3) than the Falcons have allowed (22).

The Owls have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (3).

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has thrown for 281 yards (93.7 ypg) to lead Air Force, completing 44.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also run for 218 yards (72.7 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 321 yards (107 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' 164 receiving yards (54.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.

Kyle Paterson has collected 81 receiving yards (27 yards per game), reeling in three passes this year.

David Cormier's two catches have netted him 36 yards (12 ypg).

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

N'Kosi Perry leads Florida Atlantic with 871 passing yards (290.3 ypg) on 65-of-103 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Malcolm Davidson, has carried the ball 30 times for 165 yards (55 per game) this year.

This season Johnny Ford has piled up 25 carries for 123 yards (41 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 254 receiving yards (84.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and two touchdowns.

Brandon Robinson has racked up 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes this year.

John Mitchell's 11 catches have yielded 141 yards (47 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.