Air Force vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

MWC foes meet when the Air Force Falcons (3-1, 0-0 MWC) and the New Mexico Lobos (2-2, 0-0 MWC) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium
Air Force and New Mexico Stats
- This year, the Falcons average 9.5 more points per game (33.5) than the Lobos give up (24.0).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Lobos have forced (7).
- The Falcons have allowed 18.3 points per game this year, close to the same amount as the 18.5 the Lobos have scored.
- This year the Lobos have turned the ball over four times, while the Falcons have forced 4 turnovers.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Haaziq Daniels leads Air Force with 351 passing yards (87.8 ypg) on 14-of-31 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 382 rushing yards (95.5 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 88 times for 398 yards (99.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- Micah Davis' 188 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
- Kyle Paterson has racked up 81 receiving yards (20.3 yards per game), reeling in three passes this year.
- Brandon Lewis' one catch has netted him 46 yards (11.5 ypg).
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 748 passing yards (187.0 ypg) on 72-of-124 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 55 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 34 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Bobby Cole, has carried the ball 49 times for 196 yards (49.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Aaron Dumas has racked up 192 yards (48.0 per game) on 43 carries.
- Emmanuel Logan-Green's 132 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 12 receptions and one touchdown.
- Luke Wysong has collected 103 receiving yards (25.8 yards per game), reeling in 13 passes this year.
- Kyle Jarvis' seven receptions have netted him 99 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Air Force Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Navy
W 23-3
Away
9/18/2021
Utah State
L 49-45
Home
9/25/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 31-7
Home
10/2/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
10/9/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
10/16/2021
Boise State
-
Away
10/23/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
New Mexico Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
New Mexico State
W 34-25
Home
9/18/2021
Texas A&M
L 34-0
Away
9/25/2021
UTEP
L 20-13
Away
10/2/2021
Air Force
-
Home
10/9/2021
San Diego State
-
Away
10/16/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Wyoming
-
Away
