Air Force vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-0, MWC) will take on a familiar foe as they host the Utah State Aggies (2-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium, in a MWC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Falcon Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Air Force vs. Utah State

Air Force vs Utah State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Air Force

-7.5

53.5

Air Force and Utah State Stats

  • This year, the Falcons put up 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies surrender (23.5).
  • The Falcons have zero giveaways this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .
  • The Aggies, on average, are scoring 28.5 more points per game this season (37.0) than the Falcons are allowing (8.5).
  • This year the Aggies have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Brad Roberts' team-high 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.
  • This season Micah Davis has rushed for 101 yards (101.0 per game) on four carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 27 yards (27.0 per game) on two catches.
  • David Cormier has recorded 23 receiving yards (23.0 yards per game), hauling in one pass this year.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Logan Bonner has thrown for 143 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on three carries.
  • Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 84 yards (84.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season John Gentry has collected 47 yards (47.0 per game) on 14 carries.
  • Deven Thompkins' 94 receiving yards (94.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
  • Justin McGriff has put up a 47-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.
  • Derek Wright's four catches this season have resulted in 35 yards (35.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Utah State at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
SI Guide

Giants Visit Washington To Start Week 2

Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Napoli

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch Angels at White Sox

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez
MLB

How to Watch A's at Royals

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) passes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Washington vs. Arkansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Charleston Southern vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy