Air Force vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-0, MWC) will take on a familiar foe as they host the Utah State Aggies (2-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium, in a MWC clash. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Air Force vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -7.5 53.5

Air Force and Utah State Stats

This year, the Falcons put up 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies surrender (23.5).

The Falcons have zero giveaways this season, while the Aggies have three takeaways .

The Aggies, on average, are scoring 28.5 more points per game this season (37.0) than the Falcons are allowing (8.5).

This year the Aggies have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Falcons' takeaways (2).

Air Force Players to Watch

Brad Roberts' team-high 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.

This season Micah Davis has rushed for 101 yards (101.0 per game) on four carries with two touchdowns, while also checking in with 27 yards (27.0 per game) on two catches.

David Cormier has recorded 23 receiving yards (23.0 yards per game), hauling in one pass this year.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has thrown for 143 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on three carries.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 84 yards (84.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season John Gentry has collected 47 yards (47.0 per game) on 14 carries.

Deven Thompkins' 94 receiving yards (94.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.

Justin McGriff has put up a 47-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.

Derek Wright's four catches this season have resulted in 35 yards (35.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.