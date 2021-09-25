Riding a two-game winning streak, Florida Atlantic heads west for a meeting with an Air Force team coming off its first loss of the year.

After dropping its season opener against Florida, Florida Atlantic has won two straight games against Georgia Southern and Fordham, both in blowout fashion . This week, the Owls leave the state of Florida for the first time and head to Colorado for a matchup with Air Force.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

The Falcons are coming off their first loss of the year and now have a 2-1 record. Troy Calhoun's squad dropped a close one at home last week against Utah State, 49-45.

Florida Atlantic's offense is led by University of Miami senior transfer quarterback N'Kosi Perry. Perry is in his first year with the program after spending three seasons with Miami.

He has thrown for 871 yards with seven touchdowns and no picks in three games and added another score on the ground. He was named the C-USA offensive player of the week in Week 2.

Air Force's triple-option offense has produced 327.7 yards per game, the third-most in Division I. Junior running back Brad Roberts leads the attack with 107 yards per game, while junior quarterback Haaziq Daniels has been the finisher with a team-high five rushing touchdowns.

This will be the second time FAU and Air Force meet on the football field, with the Owls taking the first meeting in Boca Raton in 2018 by a score of 33-27.

This game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, with coverage on Fox Sports 2.

