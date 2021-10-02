How to Watch Air Force Falcons at New Mexico Lobos

Air Force, which is 3-1 on the season, travels to New Mexico to face the 2-2 Lobos on Saturday evening.

Air Force has only lost one game through the first four weeks of the season and that was a 49-45 shootout loss to Utah State. New Mexico has split its contests 2-2, with the two losses coming both on the road at UTEP and Texas A&M.

How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. New Mexico Lobos Online:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

You can live stream Air Force Falcons vs. New Mexico Lobos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a game of opposite offenses. Air Force leads the two teams in rushing by over 200 yards. Running back Brad Roberts has 398 rushing yards this season while New Mexico's leading rushing, Bobby Cole, has only totaled 196 yards.

Despite that, though, Roberts is only averaging 0.5 yards per carry more than Cole, the yards differential is based on their usage.

However, on the opposite side, New Mexico's passing attack is far superior to Air Force. Quarterback Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 748 passing yards through four games. That is matched up with Air Force's Haaziq Daniels's 351 yards this year. Wilson averages about 100 more yards per game than does Daniels.

Whichever defense can slow down the opposing offense's strength will greatly heighten either team's chances of a victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.