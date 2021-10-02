October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Air Force Falcons at New Mexico Lobos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Air Force, which is 3-1 on the season, travels to New Mexico to face the 2-2 Lobos on Saturday evening.
Author:

Air Force has only lost one game through the first four weeks of the season and that was a 49-45 shootout loss to Utah State. New Mexico has split its contests 2-2, with the two losses coming both on the road at UTEP and Texas A&M.

How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. New Mexico Lobos Online:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

You can live stream Air Force Falcons vs. New Mexico Lobos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a game of opposite offenses. Air Force leads the two teams in rushing by over 200 yards. Running back Brad Roberts has 398 rushing yards this season while New Mexico's leading rushing, Bobby Cole, has only totaled 196 yards. 

Despite that, though, Roberts is only averaging 0.5 yards per carry more than Cole, the yards differential is based on their usage.

However, on the opposite side, New Mexico's passing attack is far superior to Air Force. Quarterback Terry Wilson leads New Mexico with 748 passing yards through four games. That is matched up with Air Force's Haaziq Daniels's 351 yards this year. Wilson averages about 100 more yards per game than does Daniels.

Whichever defense can slow down the opposing offense's strength will greatly heighten either team's chances of a victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Air Force Falcons at New Mexico Lobos

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16830969
NCAA Football

How to Watch Air Force Falcons at New Mexico Lobos

3 minutes ago
USATSI_15702700
NCAAMB

How to Watch Arizona Men's Basketball Red-Blue Game

33 minutes ago
USATSI_16831343
NCAA Football

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky

33 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

34 minutes ago
An official watches from the back of the end zone as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes a snap after the Jacksonville Jaguars had them on the one yard line late in the first quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 25
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

35 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) tackles Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Football Team: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

35 minutes ago
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs against Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
NFL

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

36 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) carries the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

36 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42)and defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

37 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy