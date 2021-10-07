    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) after the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) after the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) play a familiar opponent when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium in a MWC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Falcon Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Air Force vs. Wyoming

    Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Air Force

    -6

    46.5

    Air Force and Wyoming Stats

    • This year, the Falcons average 11.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cowboys give up (23.3).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, six fewer than the Cowboys have forced (8).
    • The Cowboys have put an average of 34.5 points per game on the board this year, 17.9 more than the 16.6 the Falcons have surrendered.
    • This season the Cowboys have four turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (7).

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels leads Air Force with 384 passing yards (76.8 ypg) on 15-of-33 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 412 rushing yards (82.4 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 117 times for 540 yards (108.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
    • Micah Davis' 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.
    • Kyle Paterson has caught three passes for 81 yards (16.2 yards per game) this year.
    • Brandon Lewis' two catches have turned into 79 yards (15.8 ypg).

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has 750 passing yards (187.5 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 108 rushing yards (27.0 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Xazavian Valladay has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 340 yards (85.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 131 yards (32.8 per game).
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 195 yards (48.8 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's team-leading 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has put together a 167-yard season so far (41.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Wyoming at Air Force

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy