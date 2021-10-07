Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) after the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (4-1, 0-0 MWC) play a familiar opponent when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Falcon Stadium in a MWC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Falcon Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Air Force vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -6 46.5

Air Force and Wyoming Stats

This year, the Falcons average 11.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cowboys give up (23.3).

The Falcons have turned the ball over two times this season, six fewer than the Cowboys have forced (8).

The Cowboys have put an average of 34.5 points per game on the board this year, 17.9 more than the 16.6 the Falcons have surrendered.

This season the Cowboys have four turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (7).

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels leads Air Force with 384 passing yards (76.8 ypg) on 15-of-33 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 412 rushing yards (82.4 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Brad Roberts, has carried the ball 117 times for 540 yards (108.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' 188 receiving yards (37.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions and one touchdown.

Kyle Paterson has caught three passes for 81 yards (16.2 yards per game) this year.

Brandon Lewis' two catches have turned into 79 yards (15.8 ypg).

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 750 passing yards (187.5 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 58.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 108 rushing yards (27.0 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Xazavian Valladay has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 340 yards (85.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He has also caught eight passes for 131 yards (32.8 per game).

This season Titus Swen has rushed for 195 yards (48.8 per game) on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's team-leading 227 receiving yards (56.8 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has put together a 167-yard season so far (41.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 12 passes.

