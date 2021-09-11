How to Watch Air Force at Navy

Some of the fiercest rivalries in college football are between the service academies. When teams like Navy and Air Force go head to head, it may not be the high-flying games fans see from other conferences, but watching these two schools play along with Army is a great sight.

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KOIN-Portland, OR)

Air Force is a slight favorite in this game and is looking to go 2-0 to get a leg up on the Commander-in-Chief Trophy given to the service academy with the best head-to-head record among the three schools.

Air Force grounded out a 35-14 win over Lafayette in its first game. The Falcons rushed for 370 yards as they dominated the game on the ground.

Navy didn't have as much success. It dropped its first game to Marshall 49-7. The Midshipmen were able to rush for 337 yards but couldn't translate that into any points, and the defense struggled to stop the Thundering Herd.

No matter the records of these teams when they play, fans know they are going to get a game with a lot of rushing attempts and fast-ticking clock. Both teams know exactly what they are trying to do and run the triple option well.

If you love hard-nosed football, then this is the game for you. The pride shown when Navy and Air Force play each other is beyond anything you will see in any other game this year. The service academies always put on a show when they play, and this should be no different.

