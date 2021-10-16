    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Air Force Falcons vs. Boise State Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top teams in the Mountain West meet when division rivals Air Force and Boise State play on Saturday night.
    Author:

    Taking a look at the Mountain Division standings in the Mountain West, Air Force and Boise State sit in second and third place six games into the season. The Falcons have a 2-1 conference record while the Broncos are 1-1 in MWC play so far. Both sides are yet to play Colorado State—the only remaining unbeaten in that half of the conference. 

    How to Watch: Air Force vs. Boise State

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream the Air Force Falcons vs. Boise State Broncos game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Air Force enters this game 5-1 on the season, receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Falcons' lone loss came to a ranked Utah State team by a score of 49-45. They've beaten every other opponent they faced by at least 10 points.

    Coach Troy Calhoun's triple-option offense currently leads the nation in rushing, averaging 341.3 yards per game. Junior running back Brad Roberts is the focal point of that attack, with 680 yards and six touchdowns through six games this season.

    On the other side, Boise State is coming off of an upset road win over No. 19 BYU. The Broncos forced four turnovers in that game—three fumbles and an interception—and their 16 total takeaways on the year are tied for third-most in the nation.

    This will be the 10th all-time meeting between Boise State and Air Force. The Broncos have a 6-3 advantage in the series, including four straight wins. Last year, they picked up a 49-30 road victory.

    The kickoff on Saturday is at 9 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Air Force Falcons vs. Boise State Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16925341
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Air Force vs. Boise State

    1 minute ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies running back Sean McGrew (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927305
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo

    31 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) tackles him during their game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Army vs. Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16899087
    MLS

    How to Watch Nashville SC at D.C. United

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16556085
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

    1 hour ago
    Iowa State Cyclones running back Deon Silas (22) celebrates a touchdown as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu25 Jpg
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

    1 hour ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16925542
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy