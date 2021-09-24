Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Akron Zips vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.

The Akron Zips (1-2) visit the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ohio Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State and Akron Stats

  • The Buckeyes put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips allow (39.7).
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (1) this season.
  • The Buckeyes have allowed their opponents an average of 28.7 points per game this year, 5.7 more than the 23.0 the Zips have put on the board per contest.
  • The Zips have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (4).

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 963 passing yards (321.0 ypg) on 63-of-101 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 346 yards (115.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 87 yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Miyan Williams has rushed for 202 yards (67.3 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.
  • Garrett Wilson's 267 receiving yards (89.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Chris Olave has put up a 243-yard season so far (81.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba has hauled in 11 grabs for 190 yards (63.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Akron Players to Watch

  • DJ Iron has been a dual threat to lead Akron in both passing and rushing. He has 534 passing yards (178.0 ypg), completing 75.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 165 yards (55.0 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Anthony Williams Jr. has rushed for 149 yards (49.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
  • Michael Mathison's team-high 230 receiving yards (76.7 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Konata Mumpfield has put up a 108-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes.
  • Tristian Brank's six catches have netted him 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

Ohio State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Minnesota

W 45-31

Away

9/11/2021

Oregon

L 35-28

Home

9/18/2021

Tulsa

W 41-20

Home

9/25/2021

Akron

-

Home

10/2/2021

Rutgers

-

Away

10/9/2021

Maryland

-

Home

10/23/2021

Indiana

-

Away

Akron Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Auburn

L 60-10

Away

9/11/2021

Temple

L 45-24

Home

9/18/2021

Bryant

W 35-14

Home

9/25/2021

Ohio State

-

Away

10/2/2021

Ohio

-

Home

10/9/2021

Bowling Green

-

Away

10/16/2021

Miami (OH)

-

Away

