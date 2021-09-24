Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Akron Zips running back Jonzell Norrils (6) runs the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.

The Akron Zips (1-2) visit the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Akron

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State and Akron Stats

The Buckeyes put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (38.0) than the Zips allow (39.7).

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (1) this season.

The Buckeyes have allowed their opponents an average of 28.7 points per game this year, 5.7 more than the 23.0 the Zips have put on the board per contest.

The Zips have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (4).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 963 passing yards (321.0 ypg) on 63-of-101 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 346 yards (115.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 87 yards (29.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Miyan Williams has rushed for 202 yards (67.3 per game) on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Garrett Wilson's 267 receiving yards (89.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 19 receptions and three touchdowns.

Chris Olave has put up a 243-yard season so far (81.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has hauled in 11 grabs for 190 yards (63.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Akron Players to Watch

DJ Iron has been a dual threat to lead Akron in both passing and rushing. He has 534 passing yards (178.0 ypg), completing 75.9% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 165 yards (55.0 ypg) on 31 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Anthony Williams Jr. has rushed for 149 yards (49.7 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown, while also catching five passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Michael Mathison's team-high 230 receiving yards (76.7 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield has put up a 108-yard season so far (36.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes.

Tristian Brank's six catches have netted him 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

Ohio State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Minnesota W 45-31 Away 9/11/2021 Oregon L 35-28 Home 9/18/2021 Tulsa W 41-20 Home 9/25/2021 Akron - Home 10/2/2021 Rutgers - Away 10/9/2021 Maryland - Home 10/23/2021 Indiana - Away

Akron Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Auburn L 60-10 Away 9/11/2021 Temple L 45-24 Home 9/18/2021 Bryant W 35-14 Home 9/25/2021 Ohio State - Away 10/2/2021 Ohio - Home 10/9/2021 Bowling Green - Away 10/16/2021 Miami (OH) - Away

Regional restrictions apply.