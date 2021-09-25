How to Watch Akron at Ohio State

Akron and Ohio State face off Saturday as the Buckeyes give freshman quarterback Kyle McCord the starting nod.

Akron travels to Columbus Saturday to take on one of the top teams in the nation in Ohio State, while the Buckeyes will be aiming for an easy win against their in-state foes.

How to Watch Akron Zips vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Online:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

You can live stream Akron Zips vs. Ohio State Buckeyes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Akron has started its season with two losses before gaining their first win last week against Bryant. The Zips are allowing 39.7 points per game this year to opposing offenses, while the Buckeyes are scoring 38.0 points per game.

Ohio State has started its season 2-1 with the only loss coming against then-No. 12 Oregon. The Buckeyes beat Tulsa 41-20 last week to get back on track.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has 63 completions on the year for 963 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, but he will miss Saturday's game with a shoulder injury and freshman Kyle McCord will start for the Buckeyes.

The Ohio State receiving corps is led by Garrett Wilson, who has 19 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Olave has 243 yards and two touchdowns and Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 190 yards too.

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa.

Regional restrictions may apply.