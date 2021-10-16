How to Watch UAB vs. Southern Miss

UAB goes for its fifth win of the year when the team travels to Southern Miss on Saturday.

UAB got back in the win column on Saturday when it dropped Florida Atlantic 31-14. After a high scoring first half, the Blazers shut out the Owls in the second half and secured the victory.

How to Watch: UAB at Southern Miss

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WHPM - Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS)

The Blazers' win got them back on track after they got blown out by Liberty 38-12 the week before. Their only other loss on the year was to No. 1 Georgia. The Blazers have played decently but haven't faired well against the best teams on their schedule.

Southern Miss hasn't appeared to be one of those better teams, as it has stumbled to a 1-5 start to the year. The one win this year was a 37-0 victory over Grambling State. Besides that game, the Golden Eagles have had a tough time scoring, as they have totaled under 20 points each time.

They will need to find some offense on Saturday if they plan to upset UAB and get their first conference win of the year. The Blazers have played good defense this year, so the Golden Eagles will have their work cut out for them Saturday.

