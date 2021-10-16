How to Watch UAB vs. Southern Miss

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham Blazers at Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UAB goes for its fifth win of the year when the team travels to Southern Miss on Saturday.
    Author:

    UAB got back in the win column on Saturday when it dropped Florida Atlantic 31-14. After a high scoring first half, the Blazers shut out the Owls in the second half and secured the victory.

    How to Watch: UAB at Southern Miss

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WHPM - Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS)

    Live stream UAB at Southern Miss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blazers' win got them back on track after they got blown out by Liberty 38-12 the week before. Their only other loss on the year was to No. 1 Georgia. The Blazers have played decently but haven't faired well against the best teams on their schedule.

    Southern Miss hasn't appeared to be one of those better teams, as it has stumbled to a 1-5 start to the year. The one win this year was a 37-0 victory over Grambling State. Besides that game, the Golden Eagles have had a tough time scoring, as they have totaled under 20 points each time. 

    They will need to find some offense on Saturday if they plan to upset UAB and get their first conference win of the year. The Blazers have played good defense this year, so the Golden Eagles will have their work cut out for them Saturday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    UAB Blazers at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WHPM - Hattiesburg-Laurel, MS)
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    UAB
    NCAA Football

