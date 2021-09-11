How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) played one of the most interesting games in the country last week, coming away with a 10-3 win over Clemson. No, the Tigers don't have Trevor Lawrence anymore, but they do have quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The fact that Georgia kept Clemson's offense out of the end zone proves how good the Dawgs' defense is.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Clemson was able to hold the Georgia offense in check as well, with Bulldogs quarterback J.T. Daniels going 22-for-30 for 135 yards and an interception. The short passes were there, but Georgia couldn't hit any home runs. The only touchdown by Georgia came on defense, with Christopher Smith snagging a pick-six.

Things get a bit easier this week, as the Bulldogs host the UAB Blazers (1-0).

While the scoreboard might make UAB's 31-0 win last week look more impressive than what Georgia did, context matters. The Blazers defeated an FCS program, Jacksonville State.

Still, the defense holding Jacksonville State scoreless was impressive, as was the showing from Blazers' quarterback Tyler Johnston III. He was 17-for-21 for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Backup quarterback Dylan Hopkins got in on the action too, going 2-for-2 for 51 yards and a score.

Jermaine Brown Jr. added a rushing touchdown as well.

This game is an opportunity for the Blazers to show on national television that they have a really strong program. UAB will be contending to win Conference USA this year, so don't be shocked to see the defense make some early stops, even if Georgia is able to pull away as the game goes along.

