How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Jacksonville State

On Wednesday night, Alabama-Birmingham gets its 2021 season off the ground, facing Jacksonville State in Montgomery.

UAB is coming off a 2020 season that saw the team go 6-3, including a 3-1 record in conference play and a win in the Conference USA championship game. Jacksonville State played four games last fall but also played nine games in the spring, finishing with a 10-3 record.

UAB is led by head coach Bill Clark, who came to the program after coaching Jacksonville State for one season. Clark led that 2013 team to an 11-4 record before departing for Birmingham. He was replaced by John Grass. Under Grass, Jacksonville State has finished with a Top 10 ranking each season.

UAB was picked by Conference USA media members to finish with the best record in the West Division this upcoming season. The Blazers have seven players who made the all-conference team last year, but will have to answer questions at quarterback because Tyler Johnson III is coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season.

On the other side, Jacksonville State begins its first year as an associate member of the Western Athletic Conference. The Gamecocks left the Ohio Valley Conference following last season and will eventually settle into the ASUN when the conference launches football. For now Jacksonville State will play a WAC schedule, though it won't be eligible to win the conference title. The Gamecocks face one of the toughest schedules in the FCS, playing UAB and Florida State in non-conference and having a road game later in the season against defending FCS champion Sam Houston.

