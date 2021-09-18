September 18, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The UAB Blazers and North Texas Mean Green face off in a Conference USA West battle.
Author:

The Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (1-1) and the North Texas Mean Green (1-1) both enter this week's contest with the same record but disparate expectations.

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blazers opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win against FCS opponent Jacksonville State before losing 56-7 to No. 2 Georgia last week.

The Mean Green opened their season with a 44-14 win against Northwestern State then lost 35-12 to SMU last week.

The Blazers are expected to finish near the top of Conference USA and are a team on the upswing, while the Mean Green were picked to finish sixth in the West Division in the preseason media poll.

The Blazers have won the division in three consecutive seasons. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III has thrown for 359 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

North Texas quarterback Jace Ruder played most of last week's game against SMU, throwing 51 passes to Austin Aune's four passes. Ruder, a North Carolina transfer, was named the co-starter to open the season but appears to have taken over the job.

How To Watch

September
18
2020

Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
