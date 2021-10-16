    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) is tackled Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) and linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) are on the road for a SEC showdown versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alabama and Mississippi State Stats

    • The Crimson Tide score 44.3 points per game, 19.3 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (25.0).
    • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
    • The Bulldogs have averaged 5.8 more points this year (27.8) than the Crimson Tide have allowed (22.0).
    • The Bulldogs have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have nine takeaways .

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young leads Alabama with 1,727 passing yards (287.8 ypg) on 137-of-197 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 96 times for 523 yards (87.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jase McClellan has racked up 40 carries for 191 yards (31.8 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 97 yards (16.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jameson Williams' 510 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has put together a 356-yard season so far (59.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 34 passes.
    • Jahleel Billingsley has hauled in 10 grabs for 178 yards (29.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

    Mississippi State Players to Watch

    • Will Rogers has thrown for 1,862 yards (372.4 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.7% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 149 yards (29.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 31 catches for 201 yards (40.2 per game).
    • This season Jo'Quavious Marks has rushed for 145 yards (29.0 per game) on 40 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 38 passes for 201 yards (40.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Makai Polk's 430 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 46 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Austin Williams has grabbed 24 passes for 249 yards (49.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Jaden Walley's 19 grabs have netted him 202 yards (40.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

    Alabama Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 63-14

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 42-21

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 41-38

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Home

    Mississippi State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Memphis

    L 31-29

    Away

    9/25/2021

    LSU

    L 28-25

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Texas A&M

    W 26-22

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Alabama at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
