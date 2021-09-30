Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (23) runs the ball against Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive back Jay Stanley (21) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in a battle of SEC foes. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Betting Information for Alabama vs. Ole Miss

Alabama vs Ole Miss Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Alabama

-14.5

79.5

Alabama and Ole Miss Stats

  • The Crimson Tide put up 25.8 more points per game (46.5) than the Rebels give up (20.7).
  • This year, the Crimson Tide have two turnovers, three fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (5).
  • The Rebels, on average, score 35.2 more points (52.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (17.5).
  • The Rebels have two giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have seven takeaways .

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Bryce Young has 1,117 passing yards (279.3 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 72.1% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards (51.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jase McClellan has rushed for 163 yards (40.8 per game) on 34 carries with one touchdown, while also catching nine passes for 86 yards (21.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Jameson Williams' team-high 299 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • John Metchie has collected 233 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes this year.
  • Jahleel Billingsley's six receptions are good enough for 131 yards (32.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Matt Corral has 997 passing yards (332.3 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 158 rushing yards (52.7 ypg) on 33 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • Jerrion Ealy's team-high 188 rushing yards (62.7 per game) have come on 31 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on six catches for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
  • This season Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 176 yards (58.7 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown, while also catching six passes for 64 yards (21.3 per game).
  • Dontario Drummond's team-high 339 receiving yards (113.0 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Jonathan Mingo has put together a 290-yard season so far (96.7 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes.
  • Braylon Sanders' eight catches have turned into 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Ole Miss at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
