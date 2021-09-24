The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) play at the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Alabama vs. Southern Miss
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-45.5
58.5
Alabama and Southern Miss Stats
- This year, the Crimson Tide score 23.7 more points per game (41) than the Golden Eagles surrender (17.3).
- This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (4).
- The Golden Eagles have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (17.7) as the Crimson Tide have allowed (18.7).
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (6).
Alabama Players to Watch
- Bryce Young leads Alabama with 804 passing yards (268 ypg) on 68-of-100 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards (68.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Trey Sanders has collected 71 yards (23.7 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.
- Jameson Williams' 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
- John Metchie has put together a 188-yard season so far (62.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.
- JoJo Earle's 10 receptions have netted him 128 yards (42.7 ypg).
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Trey Lowe III leads Southern Miss with 232 passing yards (77.3 ypg) on 23-of-42 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 55 times for 274 yards (91.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 73 receiving yards (24.3 per game) on seven catches.
- This season Dajon Richard has piled up 13 carries for 74 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Jakarius Caston's 88 receiving yards (29.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.
- Demarcus Jones has put together a 77-yard season so far (25.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in seven passes.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Southern Mississippi at Alabama
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
2021-09-25T23:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)