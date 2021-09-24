September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) play at the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Betting Information for Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Alabama vs Southern Miss Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Alabama

-45.5

58.5

Alabama and Southern Miss Stats

  • This year, the Crimson Tide score 23.7 more points per game (41) than the Golden Eagles surrender (17.3).
  • This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (4).
  • The Golden Eagles have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (17.7) as the Crimson Tide have allowed (18.7).
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (6).

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Bryce Young leads Alabama with 804 passing yards (268 ypg) on 68-of-100 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards (68.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Trey Sanders has collected 71 yards (23.7 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Jameson Williams' 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • John Metchie has put together a 188-yard season so far (62.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.
  • JoJo Earle's 10 receptions have netted him 128 yards (42.7 ypg).

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • Trey Lowe III leads Southern Miss with 232 passing yards (77.3 ypg) on 23-of-42 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 55 times for 274 yards (91.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 73 receiving yards (24.3 per game) on seven catches.
  • This season Dajon Richard has piled up 13 carries for 74 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Jakarius Caston's 88 receiving yards (29.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.
  • Demarcus Jones has put together a 77-yard season so far (25.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in seven passes.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Southern Mississippi at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
2021-09-25T23:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

35 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Miami (OH) vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

37 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

39 minutes ago
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

39 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) celebrates a touchdown against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Ohio vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

40 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Villanova vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

41 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) is sacked by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Stephen Herron (15) during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

42 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is stopped after a short gain against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

46 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs with the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Liberty vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy