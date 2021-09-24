Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2) play at the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Betting Information for Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -45.5 58.5

Alabama and Southern Miss Stats

This year, the Crimson Tide score 23.7 more points per game (41) than the Golden Eagles surrender (17.3).

This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (4).

The Golden Eagles have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (17.7) as the Crimson Tide have allowed (18.7).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (6).

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young leads Alabama with 804 passing yards (268 ypg) on 68-of-100 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., has carried the ball 36 times for 205 yards (68.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Trey Sanders has collected 71 yards (23.7 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.

Jameson Williams' 218 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

John Metchie has put together a 188-yard season so far (62.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes.

JoJo Earle's 10 receptions have netted him 128 yards (42.7 ypg).

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Trey Lowe III leads Southern Miss with 232 passing yards (77.3 ypg) on 23-of-42 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 55 times for 274 yards (91.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 73 receiving yards (24.3 per game) on seven catches.

This season Dajon Richard has piled up 13 carries for 74 yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston's 88 receiving yards (29.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions with one touchdown.

Demarcus Jones has put together a 77-yard season so far (25.7 receiving yards per game), reeling in seven passes.

