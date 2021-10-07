Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) is sacked for safety against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kyle Field. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama

    Alabama and Texas A&M Stats

    • This year, the Crimson Tide score 33.0 more points per game (45.6) than the Aggies allow (12.6).
    • The Crimson Tide have three giveaways this season, while the Aggies have four takeaways .
    • The Aggies have put an average of 23.4 points per game on the board this year, 5.2 more than the 18.2 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.
    • This year the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (8).

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Bryce Young has thrown for 1,358 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 73.2% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 376 rushing yards (75.2 per game) have come on 72 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jase McClellan has piled up 40 carries for 191 yards (38.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 97 yards (19.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jameson Williams' team-high 364 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • John Metchie has hauled in 27 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Jahleel Billingsley's 10 receptions have yielded 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Zach Calzada has 744 passing yards (148.8 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 53.9% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Isaiah Spiller's team-high 445 rushing yards (89.0 per game) have come on 68 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 13 catches for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Devon Achane has taken 43 carries for 296 yards (59.2 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 118 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Ainias Smith's 200 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jalen Wydermyer has collected 176 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Demond Demas' five catches have turned into 121 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Alabama Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Florida

    W 31-29

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 63-14

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Ole Miss

    W 42-21

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    LSU

    -

    Home

    Texas A&M Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    New Mexico

    W 34-0

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Arkansas

    L 20-10

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 26-22

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Alabama at Texas A&M

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

