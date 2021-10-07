Alabama vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Kyle Field. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Alabama
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Kyle Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Alabama and Texas A&M Stats
- This year, the Crimson Tide score 33.0 more points per game (45.6) than the Aggies allow (12.6).
- The Crimson Tide have three giveaways this season, while the Aggies have four takeaways .
- The Aggies have put an average of 23.4 points per game on the board this year, 5.2 more than the 18.2 the Crimson Tide have surrendered.
- This year the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Crimson Tide's takeaways (8).
Alabama Players to Watch
- Bryce Young has thrown for 1,358 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 73.2% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Brian Robinson Jr.'s team-high 376 rushing yards (75.2 per game) have come on 72 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Jase McClellan has piled up 40 carries for 191 yards (38.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 97 yards (19.4 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Jameson Williams' team-high 364 receiving yards (72.8 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with three touchdowns.
- John Metchie has hauled in 27 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Jahleel Billingsley's 10 receptions have yielded 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Zach Calzada has 744 passing yards (148.8 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 53.9% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Spiller's team-high 445 rushing yards (89.0 per game) have come on 68 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 13 catches for 106 yards (21.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Devon Achane has taken 43 carries for 296 yards (59.2 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 118 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- Ainias Smith's 200 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jalen Wydermyer has collected 176 receiving yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 15 passes this year.
- Demond Demas' five catches have turned into 121 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Alabama Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Florida
W 31-29
Away
9/25/2021
Southern Miss
W 63-14
Home
10/2/2021
Ole Miss
W 42-21
Home
10/9/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
10/16/2021
Mississippi State
-
Away
10/23/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
11/6/2021
LSU
-
Home
Texas A&M Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
New Mexico
W 34-0
Home
9/25/2021
Arkansas
L 20-10
Away
10/2/2021
Mississippi State
L 26-22
Home
10/9/2021
Alabama
-
Home
10/16/2021
Missouri
-
Away
10/23/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
11/6/2021
Auburn
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Alabama at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)