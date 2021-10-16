How to Watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After losing to Texas A&M, Alabama can't afford another loss this season.
    No. 5 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) is still very much alive in the playoff race, but last week's upset loss to Texas A&M means there's no room for error going forward. To win a title, the Crimson Tide has to get on a roll, starting Saturday against Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1).

    How to Watch: Alabama at Mississippi State

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Alabama at Mississippi State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week, the combination of Alabama's offense getting off to a slow start and the defense letting A&M quarterback Zach Calzada have the best game of his career ended up dooming the Tide.

    Can both of those things happen two weeks in a row?

    Since 2008, the Tide are 15-2 following a loss. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has thrown 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. Alabama is sixth in the country in scoring offense at 44.3 points per game.

    Mississippi State is in its second year under head coach Mike Leach, long regarded as one of the best offensive minds in college football. But the Bulldogs are just 7-9 during his tenure.

    Three of those wins have come this season, including a 26-22 win over Texas A&M. Quarterback Will Rogers has come up big late in games, as he leads the SEC in fourth quarter completion percentage and passing yards while throwing no fourth-quarter picks.

    But while the Bulldogs' offense has made some key leaps forward under Leach, one can't forget last year's meeting when Alabama came away with a 41-0 win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    October
    16
    2020

    Alabama at Mississippi State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
