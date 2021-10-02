October 2, 2021
How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin square off for the third time as No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 12 Ole Miss in a battle of SEC unbeatens.
Author:

23-0.

That's Nick Saban's career record when facing teams coached by one of his former assistants. This Saturday, he'll look to make it 24 unanswered wins when his top-ranked Alabama team hosts No. 12 Ole Miss, which is led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Ole Miss:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

You can stream the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two first met in 2009, when Kiffin was the head coach of Tennessee. That game came down to the final play when Terrence Cody blocked a would-be game-winning Volunteer field goal to seal a 12-10 'Bama win. 

Their first official meeting after Kiffin had worked for Saban came last year, in Kiffin's first season with the Rebels. The 48 points put up by Kiffin's offense were the most allowed by Alabama all season, but the Tide still won the game in shutout fashion 63-48.

This game also features a battle between the two leading Heisman favorites, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. 

In three games this season, Corral has completed 68.8% of his passes for 997 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions while adding 158 yards and five more scores on the ground. Over the Tide's first four games, Young has put up 1,124 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 72.1% of his throws.

The SEC showdown kicks off Saturday at 3:30 from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

