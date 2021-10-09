No. 1 Alabama looks to continue its undefeated season Saturday against SEC rival Texas A&M.

Alabama has been on a tear this season. The Crimson Tide are 5–0 so far this season and have a point differential of plus-137 across their wins heading into Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

The Aggies started off their season strong with three straight wins against Kent State, Colorado and New Mexico, with a point differential of plus-67. However, they have dropped their last two games to Arkansas and Mississippi State.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Alabama is led by Bryce Young at quarterback. He has 1,365 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns through five games. His leading target is John Metchie III, who has 27 receptions. However, Jameson Williams leads the team with 364 receiving yards. Brian Robinson is Alabama's leading rusher with 379 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Aggies have quarterback Zach Calzada leading the way. He has 744 passing yards and five touchdowns. Isaiah Spiller is the team's leading rusher with 445 yards and a pair of touchdowns. They will need to keep pace with a high-powered Crimson Tide team.

