How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mercer Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Alabama Crimson Tide hosts the Mercer Bears, with both teams coming off blowout wins in Week 1.
Author:

Despite losing over 50% of their offensive production from last season, Alabama showed no rust out of the gate in its 2021 opener. The Tide toppled No. 14 Miami 44-13 last Saturday.

Alabama will look to follow that performance up against the Mercer Bears in Week 2. Mercer had a successful start to the season in its own right, blowing by NAIA Point University 69-0.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

You can stream the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mercer Bears game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had one of the most successful debut starts in Alabama history, throwing for 344 yards and four touchdowns against the Hurricanes. He'll look to top those numbers against the Bears.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was projected to be a breakout candidate and lived up to the hype in Week 1. He recorded nine total tackles and a sack in the game.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Alabama and Mercer. 'Bama won the previous three meetings, which took place in 1939, 1940 and 2017. The Bears have yet to score a single point in the series, with the Tide holding a cumulative 96-0 advantage.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium is at noon on Saturday. Tune in to see if the Bears can end their scoring drought against the Tide.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mercer Bears

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Leylah Fernandez
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Championship

James Madison
NCAAFB

How to Watch Maine at James Madison

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the third quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer

JT Daniels Georgia Bulldogs
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia

Georgia Southern
NCAAFB

How to Watch Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

Penn State Nittany Lions
NCAAFB

How to Watch Ball State at Penn State

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Buffalo at Nebraska

Boston College
NCAAFB

How to Watch Boston College at Massachusetts

Navy Midshipmen
NCAAFB

How to Watch Air Force at Navy

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy