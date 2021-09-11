How to Watch Alabama vs. Mercer

The Alabama Crimson Tide hosts the Mercer Bears, with both teams coming off blowout wins in Week 1.

Despite losing over 50% of their offensive production from last season, Alabama showed no rust out of the gate in its 2021 opener. The Tide toppled No. 14 Miami 44-13 last Saturday.

Alabama will look to follow that performance up against the Mercer Bears in Week 2. Mercer had a successful start to the season in its own right, blowing by NAIA Point University 69-0.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had one of the most successful debut starts in Alabama history, throwing for 344 yards and four touchdowns against the Hurricanes. He'll look to top those numbers against the Bears.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was projected to be a breakout candidate and lived up to the hype in Week 1. He recorded nine total tackles and a sack in the game.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Alabama and Mercer. 'Bama won the previous three meetings, which took place in 1939, 1940 and 2017. The Bears have yet to score a single point in the series, with the Tide holding a cumulative 96-0 advantage.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium is at noon on Saturday. Tune in to see if the Bears can end their scoring drought against the Tide.

