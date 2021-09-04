How to Watch Alabama at Miami

The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes will open up their 2021 seasons with a big-time matchup in Miami.

Coming into the 2021 college football season, the Alabama Crimson Tide are once again viewed as one of the favorites to make it into the college football playoffs. Nick Saban and company are always going to be a powerhouse and currently, they are ranked No. 1 in the nation. Their first opponent of the season, the Miami Hurricanes, on the other hand, are ranked No. 14 in the nation.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV Channel: ABC (KATNDT - Fairbanks)

You can stream the Alabama at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams are playing their first game of the season and fans can't wait to get their first look at their team. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to win this game, the Hurricanes view this matchup as a chance to make a strong statement to the rest of the nation.

While we have no clue what to expect from either team since we haven't seen them in action, both teams have loads of talent and this is a must-watch game for any football fan.

Who should fans be keeping an eye on in this matchup? For the Crimson Tide, Bryce Young will be starting at quarterback, taking over for Mac Jones who was drafted by the New England Patriots. He played sparingly last season, completing 13 of his 22 passes for 156 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

On the other side of the field, D'Eriq King is looking to make some noise as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. He completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts in 2020, throwing for 2,686 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. King also picked up 538 yards and four scores on the ground.

Both of these teams are absolutely stacked and that makes for great entertainment for the fans. Each team will be looking to make a statement this week.

Make sure to tune into this one. These two teams are not going to disappoint.

Regional restrictions may apply.