September 10, 2021
How to Watch Alabama State Hornets at Auburn Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn looks for a tune-up game before it heads to Penn State for a huge matchup.
The Auburn Tigers may have one of the softest schedules to start a year. One week after playing a struggling Akron team, the Tigers host FCS opponent Alabama State. Auburn had very little trouble against Akron, racking up 60 points in the win. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Alabama State vs. Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday's game against Alabama State could be even worse. The Hornets beat Miles College in overtime 14-13. Alabama State may have the biggest difference in opponents from one week to the next this year. Playing Auburn is a huge step up from playing Miles.

Auburn, in their first season under Bryan Harsin, will get its first real test next week when the Tigers head up to Penn State for the Nittany Lions' annual White Out game. Auburn looked good against Akron and will probably do the same against Alabama State, but will need to up the level of play when taking on Penn State. 

Alabama State will not present much of a problem from the Tigers on Saturday, so Auburn is looking to come out of the game without any injuries and get some of the young guys playing time.

Auburn does get Georgia and Alabama at home but will have to travel to LSU and Texas A&M later in the season. It's a brutal schedule and one that any team would struggle with. The Tigers have their work cut out for them with the upcoming schedule, but first they have to get past Alabama State. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

