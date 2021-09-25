No. 1 Alabama looks to keep things rolling as it gets a brief break from SEC play, hosting Southern Miss on Saturday.

Last week, No. 1 Alabama just got by in what was inarguably its toughest test of the season so far. After jumping out to a 21-3 lead over No. 11 Florida, the Crimson Tide had to hold off a late Gator charge to come away with a 31-29 win and remain undefeated.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

That game kicked off what is a tough stretch of Alabama's schedule, facing three ranked conference opponents in four weeks. Yet before Nick Saban's team can worry about No. 13 Ole Miss or No. 7 Texas A&M, it has to get past Southern Miss this Saturday.

The Golden Eagles have been a defensive-minded team so far this year. They rank 12th in the country with 248.3 yards allowed per game. Specifically, against the run, only Wisconsin has allowed fewer rushing yards per game than the Golden Eagles, who have surrendered just 43.7 yards on the ground per contest.

Against freshman quarterback and Heisman contender Bryce Young, that Southern Miss defense will be put to the test. Young has thrown for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games while completing 68% of his passes and not turning the ball over once.

This game will be played under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium, with a 7:30 p.m. ET start.

