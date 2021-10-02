Delaware looks to improve to 2–0 in CAA conference play when it hosts an Albany team looking for its first win of the season.

Delaware has picked up where it left off after being named the CAA champion of the shorted spring season. The Blue Hens are 2–1 to start the season and already have their first conference win under their belt after defeating Maine 34–24 in their season opener.

How to Watch: Great Danes vs. Fightin' Blue Hens

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Albany vs. Delaware on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware hosts an Albany team that is looking for its first win of the season. The Great Danes (0–3) won their most recent meeting with the Blue Hens, a 21–17 victory in 2019. Albany opted out of the CAA's spring schedule before the two teams were set to play in April.

Delaware's roster features eight players who were named to the preseason All-CAA team, highlighted by quarterback Nolan Henderson. The redshirt senior quarterback has thrown for 613 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions to start the season.

He will go up against an Albany secondary that has been able to generate turnovers. Sophomore defensive back Larry Walker Jr. and freshman Christian Lewis have been at the heart of that defensive effort.

Regional restrictions may apply.