October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Albany Great Danes vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Delaware looks to improve to 2–0 in CAA conference play when it hosts an Albany team looking for its first win of the season.
Author:

Delaware has picked up where it left off after being named the CAA champion of the shorted spring season. The Blue Hens are 2–1 to start the season and already have their first conference win under their belt after defeating Maine 34–24 in their season opener.

How to Watch: Great Danes vs. Fightin' Blue Hens

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Albany vs. Delaware on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Delaware hosts an Albany team that is looking for its first win of the season. The Great Danes (0–3) won their most recent meeting with the Blue Hens, a 21–17 victory in 2019. Albany opted out of the CAA's spring schedule before the two teams were set to play in April.

Delaware's roster features eight players who were named to the preseason All-CAA team, highlighted by quarterback Nolan Henderson. The redshirt senior quarterback has thrown for 613 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions to start the season.

He will go up against an Albany secondary that has been able to generate turnovers. Sophomore defensive back Larry Walker Jr. and freshman Christian Lewis have been at the heart of that defensive effort.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Albany Great Danes vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) points at the crowd after a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

18 minutes ago
USATSI_16778834
NCAA Football

How to Watch Broncos vs. Bulls

18 minutes ago
USATSI_16688791
NCAA Football

How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Montana State

18 minutes ago
USATSI_16780897
NCAA Football

How to Watch Great Danes vs. Fightin' Blue Hens

18 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Ligue 1

How to Watch OGC Nice vs. Stade Brestois in Canada

28 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy