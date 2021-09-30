Albany (NY) vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-1, 0-0 CAA) have home advantage in a CAA showdown versus the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-3, 0-0 CAA) at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Delaware vs. Albany (NY)
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Delaware and Albany (NY) Stats
- The Fightin' Blue Hens rack up 24.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer than the Great Danes allow per matchup (35.3).
- This year, the Fightin' Blue Hens have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Great Danes have takeaways (2).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed their opponents to score 26.3 points per game, 11.6 more than the 14.7 the Great Danes are scoring per contest.
- This year the Great Danes have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Fightin' Blue Hens' takeaways (0).
Delaware Players to Watch
- Nolan Henderson leads Delaware with 616 passing yards (205.3 ypg) on 43-of-72 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- DeJoun Lee has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 238 yards (79.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on five catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
- This season Khory Spruill has piled up 29 carries for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Thyrick Pitts' 178 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and three touchdowns.
- Gene Coleman II has hauled in 10 passes for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Brett Buckman's five grabs have turned into 68 yards (22.7 ypg).
Albany (NY) Players to Watch
- Jeff Undercuffler has thrown for 418 yards (139.3 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Karl Mofor has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 106 yards (35.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Joey Carino has racked up 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 16 carries with one touchdown.
- Roy Alexander's 188 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with one touchdown.
- Mohamed Jabbie has caught five passes for 68 yards (22.7 yards per game) this year.
- Tyler Oedekoven's eight catches this season have resulted in 58 yards (19.3 ypg).
Delaware Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/2/2021
Maine
W 34-24
Away
9/11/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 27-10
Home
9/18/2021
Rutgers
L 45-13
Away
10/2/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Home
10/9/2021
Rhode Island
-
Away
10/16/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
10/23/2021
James Madison
-
Home
Albany (NY) Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
North Dakota State
L 28-6
Away
9/11/2021
Rhode Island
L 16-14
Home
9/18/2021
Syracuse
L 62-24
Away
10/2/2021
Delaware
-
Away
10/9/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
10/16/2021
Villanova
-
Home
10/23/2021
Maine
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Albany (N.Y.) at Delaware
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)