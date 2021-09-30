Albany (NY) vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Cade Pribula (3) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (3) and defensive lineman Aaron Lewis (71) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-1, 0-0 CAA) have home advantage in a CAA showdown versus the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-3, 0-0 CAA) at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Delaware vs. Albany (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Delaware and Albany (NY) Stats

The Fightin' Blue Hens rack up 24.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer than the Great Danes allow per matchup (35.3).

This year, the Fightin' Blue Hens have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Great Danes have takeaways (2).

The Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed their opponents to score 26.3 points per game, 11.6 more than the 14.7 the Great Danes are scoring per contest.

This year the Great Danes have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Fightin' Blue Hens' takeaways (0).

Delaware Players to Watch

Nolan Henderson leads Delaware with 616 passing yards (205.3 ypg) on 43-of-72 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

DeJoun Lee has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 238 yards (79.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on five catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

This season Khory Spruill has piled up 29 carries for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Thyrick Pitts' 178 receiving yards (59.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered nine receptions and three touchdowns.

Gene Coleman II has hauled in 10 passes for 167 yards (55.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brett Buckman's five grabs have turned into 68 yards (22.7 ypg).

Albany (NY) Players to Watch

Jeff Undercuffler has thrown for 418 yards (139.3 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Karl Mofor has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 106 yards (35.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Joey Carino has racked up 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 16 carries with one touchdown.

Roy Alexander's 188 receiving yards (62.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Mohamed Jabbie has caught five passes for 68 yards (22.7 yards per game) this year.

Tyler Oedekoven's eight catches this season have resulted in 58 yards (19.3 ypg).

Delaware Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Maine W 34-24 Away 9/11/2021 Saint Francis (PA) W 27-10 Home 9/18/2021 Rutgers L 45-13 Away 10/2/2021 Albany (NY) - Home 10/9/2021 Rhode Island - Away 10/16/2021 Stony Brook - Away 10/23/2021 James Madison - Home

Albany (NY) Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 North Dakota State L 28-6 Away 9/11/2021 Rhode Island L 16-14 Home 9/18/2021 Syracuse L 62-24 Away 10/2/2021 Delaware - Away 10/9/2021 William & Mary - Away 10/16/2021 Villanova - Home 10/23/2021 Maine - Home

