How to Watch Albany (N.Y.) at Syracuse

The Great Danes of Albany, New York travel to in-state rival Syracuse Orange in Week 3 of college football trying to make for a major upset.

What looks like a David and Goliath matchup, might not be all too far apart. The way Syracuse has been coughing up the football and the way the Albany offense has looked at full strength, this could range anywhere from a blowout to a tight contest.

How to Watch Albany vs. Syracuse:

Game Date: September 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Albany Great Danes (0-2) come into this game having lost their first two of the year. Last week, Albany hosted Rhode Island and barely lost 16-14. Jeff Undercuffler threw for 166 yards and a touchdown on 19 completions in that contest.

Running back Karl Mofor also saw a heavy workload rushing 26 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. Even though he didn't catch Undercuffler's only touchdown Roy Alexander saw the most work with 4 receptions for 54 yards. Albany's defense also stepped up to the task picking off Kasim Hill once.

Syracuse brings a 1-1 record into Week 3 having beaten the University of Ohio solidly in their Week 1 opener. They then dropped last week's game to the University of Rutger where things seemed like they just weren't clicking for the Orange.

Quarterback Tommy Devito threw an interception late in the game. The team as a whole fumbled the ball 4 times while losing two of them. With a total of three turnovers on the day, it was just too much to overcome for the junior quarterback.

This game probably won't be much of a contest from the start, but the Syracuse Orange have to come out and play. There is more on the line for them than just an easy win against a mid-level college.

