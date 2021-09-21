Alcorn State vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

September 21, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Alcorn State Braves vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) have home advantage in a SWAC clash versus the Alcorn State Braves (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) at Simmons Bank Field on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UAPB vs. Alcorn State

UAPB and Alcorn State Stats

  • The Golden Lions score 28.5 points per game, 8.2 more than the Braves give up per outing (20.3).
  • The Golden Lions have zero giveaways this season, while the Braves have four takeaways .
  • The Braves are averaging 14.5 fewer points per game (16.0) than the Golden Lions are allowing (30.5).
  • This year the Braves have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Golden Lions' takeaways (0).

UAPB Players to Watch

  • Skyler Perry has been a dual threat to lead UAPB in both passing and rushing. He has 362 passing yards (362.0 ypg), completing 49.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's rushed for 106 yards (106.0 ypg) on 22 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Kierre Crossley, has carried the ball 18 times for 134 yards (134.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • Dejuan Miller's 101 receiving yards (101.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled eight receptions.
  • Josh Wilkes has totaled 69 receiving yards (69.0 yards per game), hauling in three passes this year.
  • Trey Harrell's four catches have netted him 60 yards (60.0 ypg).

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Felix Harper has thrown for 623 yards (623.0 ypg) to lead Alcorn State, completing 60.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 14 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Niko Duffey's team-high 140 rushing yards (140.0 per game) have come on 35 carries this year. He's also added five catches for 35 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Stadford Anderson has collected 128 yards (128.0 per game) on 11 carries.
  • LeCharles Pringle's team-high 157 receiving yards (157.0 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions.
  • Juan Anthony Jr. has reeled in 12 passes for 140 yards (140.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • CJ Bolar's five grabs have netted him 128 yards (128.0 ypg).

UAPB Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Lane

W 34-16

Home

9/18/2021

Central Arkansas

L 45-23

Away

9/23/2021

Alcorn State

-

Home

9/30/2021

Prairie View A&M

-

Away

10/9/2021

Alabama State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Southern

-

Home

Alcorn State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/28/2021

North Carolina Central

L 23-14

Away

9/11/2021

Northwestern State

W 13-10

Home

9/18/2021

South Alabama

L 28-21

Away

9/23/2021

UAPB

-

Away

10/9/2021

Grambling

-

Home

10/16/2021

Mississippi Valley State

-

Away

10/23/2021

Texas Southern

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
23
2021

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
