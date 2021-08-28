How to Watch Alcorn State at North Carolina Central

Alcorn State and North Carolina Central step back on the field for the first time since 2019. FCS canceled all football for the fall and neither team played in the spring.

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Alcorn State is ready to get back on the field, trying to find some of the magic that it had at the end of the 2019 season. It ended the regular season that year winning eight of its last nine. The team's only loss during that time was a 19-16 overtime defeat to Grambling State.

North Carolina Central went just 4-8 in 2019 and is looking to bounce back this year. The Eagles start the year with this game against the Braves before they head on the road to take on Marshall. It's a tough start to the year for a team looking to improve on its 2019 season.

Alcorn State appears to be the favorite in this game, but when you're playing your first game in two years anything can happen. The excitement should be high for these two schools to get back on the field, and getting to play on national television makes it even better.

