How to Watch Alcorn State at North Carolina Central

August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Alcorn State Braves at North Carolina Central Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alcorn State and North Carolina Central battle in their season opener on Saturday night in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge.
Author:

Alcorn State and North Carolina Central step back on the field for the first time since 2019. FCS canceled all football for the fall and neither team played in the spring.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alcorn State is ready to get back on the field, trying to find some of the magic that it had at the end of the 2019 season. It ended the regular season that year winning eight of its last nine. The team's only loss during that time was a 19-16 overtime defeat to Grambling State. 

North Carolina Central went just 4-8 in 2019 and is looking to bounce back this year. The Eagles start the year with this game against the Braves before they head on the road to take on Marshall. It's a tough start to the year for a team looking to improve on its 2019 season.

Alcorn State appears to be the favorite in this game, but when you're playing your first game in two years anything can happen. The excitement should be high for these two schools to get back on the field, and getting to play on national television makes it even better.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

Alcorn State Braves vs North Carolina Central Eagles

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LA Galaxy
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC

Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun
WNBA

How to Watch the Sparks vs. Sun

NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR

How to Watch Coke Zero Sugar 400

Alcorn State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alcorn State at North Carolina Central

St Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Pirates

Nick Foles Chicago Bears
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Titans

Ketel Marte Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Necaxa

2020 Paralympics
Other

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Five

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy