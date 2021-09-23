Thursday night, Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1) will host Alcorn State (1-2) to open SWAC play.

How to Watch Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

UAPB opened the season with a win over Division II school Lane College but dropped its first game against an FCS opponent, falling last week to Central Arkansas 45-23. Quarterback Skyler Perry struggled, going 13-for-32 for 173 yards and an interception, but running back Kierre Crossley helped the offense get going with a pair of rushing scores.

The Golden Lions defense allowed 329 passing yards, with Central Arkansas throwing for four touchdowns, plus adding a pair on the ground.

Alcorn State opened the year with a loss to North Carolina Central, then eked out a 13-10 win over Northwestern State before losing to South Alabama last week.

Quarterback Felix Harper has thrown three touchdowns and just one interception this season for the Braves. He's added one rushing touchdown as well and has been the cog for the Alcorn offense so far in 2020.

Despite being in the same conference since 1997, these two teams have faced just seven times before, with the most recent meeting being back in 2016. UAPB won that game 45-43 on the road, breaking a three-game winning streak in the series by Alcorn.

