    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) will clash with a fellow Sun Belt squad when they go to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

    Appalachian State and Louisiana Stats

    • The Mountaineers score 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22.8).
    • This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 8.4 more points scored this year (28.4) than the Mountaineers have allowed (20.0).
    • The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).

    Appalachian State Players to Watch

    • Chase Brice has 1,360 passing yards (272.0 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 68% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 80 times for 511 yards (102.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Camerun Peoples has racked up 67 carries for 353 yards (70.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.
    • Corey Sutton's team-leading 473 receiving yards (94.6 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Thomas Hennigan has totaled 326 receiving yards (65.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.
    • Malik Williams has hauled in 21 grabs for 304 yards (60.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Louisiana Players to Watch

    • Levi Lewis has 1,096 passing yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 122 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 34 times for 249 yards (49.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Montrell Johnson has rushed for 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 45 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Dontae Fleming's 166 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Michael Jefferson has put up a 145-yard season so far (29.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in six passes.
    • Kyren Lacy's 10 receptions this season have resulted in 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Appalachian State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Elon

    W 44-10

    Home

    9/23/2021

    Marshall

    W 31-30

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Georgia State

    W 45-16

    Away

    10/12/2021

    Louisiana

    -

    Away

    10/20/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Away

    Louisiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/16/2021

    Ohio

    W 49-14

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Georgia Southern

    W 28-20

    Away

    10/2/2021

    South Alabama

    W 20-18

    Away

    10/12/2021

    Appalachian State

    -

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Texas State

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Georgia State

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Appalachian State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Rays vs. Red Sox

    4 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas

    4 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals defensive end D.J. Reader (98) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears vs. Raiders

    4 minutes ago
    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a short gain against Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 12
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns vs. Chargers

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy