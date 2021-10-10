Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1, Sun Belt) will clash with a fellow Sun Belt squad when they go to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Cajun Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Appalachian State

Game Day: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Cajun Field

Cajun Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Appalachian State and Louisiana Stats

The Mountaineers score 12.4 more points per game (35.2) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22.8).

This year, the Mountaineers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Ragin' Cajuns' takeaways (3).

The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 8.4 more points scored this year (28.4) than the Mountaineers have allowed (20.0).

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over four times, three fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (7).

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Chase Brice has 1,360 passing yards (272.0 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 68% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 80 times for 511 yards (102.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Camerun Peoples has racked up 67 carries for 353 yards (70.6 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Corey Sutton's team-leading 473 receiving yards (94.6 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with three touchdowns.

Thomas Hennigan has totaled 326 receiving yards (65.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes this year.

Malik Williams has hauled in 21 grabs for 304 yards (60.8 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Levi Lewis has 1,096 passing yards (219.2 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 122 rushing yards (24.4 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 34 times for 249 yards (49.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Montrell Johnson has rushed for 232 yards (46.4 per game) on 45 carries with four touchdowns.

Dontae Fleming's 166 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Michael Jefferson has put up a 145-yard season so far (29.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in six passes.

Kyren Lacy's 10 receptions this season have resulted in 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Appalachian State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Elon W 44-10 Home 9/23/2021 Marshall W 31-30 Home 10/2/2021 Georgia State W 45-16 Away 10/12/2021 Louisiana - Away 10/20/2021 Coastal Carolina - Home 10/30/2021 UL Monroe - Home 11/6/2021 Arkansas State - Away

Louisiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/16/2021 Ohio W 49-14 Home 9/25/2021 Georgia Southern W 28-20 Away 10/2/2021 South Alabama W 20-18 Away 10/12/2021 Appalachian State - Home 10/21/2021 Arkansas State - Away 10/30/2021 Texas State - Home 11/4/2021 Georgia State - Home

Regional restrictions apply.