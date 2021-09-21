Appalachian State vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/23/2021

Publish date: How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Marshall Thundering Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Amari Carter (5) tackles Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Graulich-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-1) host the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Appalachian State vs. Marshall

Game Day: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Thursday, September 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Appalachian State vs. Marshall

Favorite Spread Total Appalachian State -7 60

Appalachian State and Marshall Stats

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 13.6 more points per game (33.3) than the Thundering Herd surrender (19.7).

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Thundering Herd have forced (5).

The Thundering Herd have put an average of 43.7 points per game on the board this year, 25.7 more than the 18.0 the Mountaineers have surrendered.

This year the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times, five more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (4).

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Chase Brice has thrown for 751 yards (751.0 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 69.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 18 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Camerun Peoples, has carried the ball 42 times for 275 yards (275.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Nate Noel has collected 250 yards (250.0 per game) on 48 carries, while also catching four passes for 18 yards (18.0 per game).

Corey Sutton's 240 receiving yards (240.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 18 receptions and one touchdown.

Malik Williams has caught 11 passes for 183 yards (183.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Thomas Hennigan has hauled in 10 grabs for 160 yards (160.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Marshall Players to Watch

Grant Wells has 1,113 passing yards (1113.0 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 13 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rasheen Ali's team-high 293 rushing yards (293.0 per game) have come on 46 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 55 yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Sheldon Evans has piled up 79 yards (79.0 per game) on 26 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing eight passes for 107 yards (107.0 per game).

Corey Gammage's team-leading 344 receiving yards (344.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions.

Talik Keaton has put together a 208-yard season so far (208.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes.

Xavier Gaines' nine catches have netted him 134 yards (134.0 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.