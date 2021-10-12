How to Watch Appalachian State at Louisiana

Appalachian State will hit the road to take on Louisiana in college football Tuesday night.

The Appalachian State football team will look for a fourth straight win Tuesday night on the road against Louisiana.

How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns:

Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

You can live stream the Appalachian State at Louisiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Mountaineers come into the game with a 4–1 record. They are coming off a 45–16 win against Georgia State. So far this year, their only loss has come against then-No. 22 Miami by a final score of 25–23.

The Ragin' Cajuns have gone 4–1 as well. Their one loss came against then-No. 21 ranked Texas in their season opener. Since then, they have won four games in a row, including their most recent contest against South Alabama.

Appalachian State is ed by quarterback Chase Brice. He has completed 68% of his pass attempts for 1,360 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Brice has also scored a touchdown on the ground.

For the Ragin' Cajuns, quarterback Levi Lewis has completed 62.7% of his pass attempts. He has compiled 1,096 passing yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. On the ground, Lewis has racked up 122 yards and a touchdown.