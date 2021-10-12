    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Appalachian State will hit the road to take on Louisiana in college football Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Appalachian State football team will look for a fourth straight win Tuesday night on the road against Louisiana.

    How to Watch Appalachian State Mountaineers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns:

    Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ESPN2

    You can live stream the Appalachian State at Louisiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Mountaineers come into the game with a 4–1 record. They are coming off a 45–16 win against Georgia State. So far this year, their only loss has come against then-No. 22 Miami by a final score of 25–23.

    The Ragin' Cajuns have gone 4–1 as well. Their one loss came against then-No. 21 ranked Texas in their season opener. Since then, they have won four games in a row, including their most recent contest against South Alabama.

    Appalachian State is ed by quarterback Chase Brice. He has completed 68% of his pass attempts for 1,360 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Brice has also scored a touchdown on the ground.

    For the Ragin' Cajuns, quarterback Levi Lewis has completed 62.7% of his pass attempts. He has compiled 1,096 passing yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. On the ground, Lewis has racked up 122 yards and a touchdown.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Appalachian State at Louisiana

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16888865
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Appalachian State at Louisiana

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_14028275
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Lightning

    51 seconds ago
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    NCAA Football

    Louisiana vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_16937212
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Davidson at Virginia Tech in Men's College Soccer

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927281
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Ohio State at Indiana in Men's College Soccer

    30 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Brown at Northeastern in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    kris-bryant
    SI Guide

    Three MLB Elimination Games in Chicago, Atlanta and L.A.

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy