How to Watch Arizona vs. BYU

How to Watch Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Arizona Wildcats and BYU Cougars meet in the inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.
Arizona and BYU meet in Las Vegas for the first-ever Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium.

It will be the first game for the Wildcats under new head coach Jedd Fisch, who took the job late last year after spending the 2020 season as the quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots.

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

You can stream the Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

An offensive-minded coach, Fisch is tasked with turning around a Wildcats team that ranked 118th out of 127 Division I teams in scoring in 2020.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake will turn his offense over to redshirt sophomore Jaren Hall for the season opener. Hall missed the 2020 season with a hip injury. Still, he showed the coaching staff enough this offseason to win the quarterback competition.

Saturday's game will be the 25th meeting in what has been a close series between the two schools. Arizona leads 12-11-1 but BYU won the last matchup back in 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

