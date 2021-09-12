How to Watch Arizona vs. San Diego State

The Arizona Wildcats look to rebound from their season-opening loss when they host the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday.

After falling to BYU to open their season, the Arizona Wildcats are still looking for their first win under new head coach Jedd Fisch. They'll have another shot Saturday when they host the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aztecs bring in a 1-0 record after topping New Mexico State 28-10 last week.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona

You can stream the Arizona Wildcats vs. San Diego State Aztecs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona was able to move the ball well last week, piling up 426 yards of offense. However, it struggled in the red zone and came away with just 16 points in the loss. Part of the problem was two missed field goals from senior kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Meanwhile, San Diego State will look to replicate its dominant ground game from a week ago. Against the Aggies, senior running back Greg Bell rushed for 161 yards on 21 carries.

San Diego State is looking for its first win over Arizona since 1979. The Wildcats have a 10-5 advantage in the all-time series, including four straight wins between 1997 and the last meeting in 2001.

This game kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Arizona.

Regional restrictions may apply.