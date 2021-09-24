Arizona State vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will clash with a fellow Pac-12 team when they welcome in the Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Colorado

Betting Information for Arizona State vs. Colorado

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arizona State

-14

45

Arizona State and Colorado Stats

  • The Sun Devils put up 16 more points per game (31.7) than the Buffaloes surrender (15.7).
  • The Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).
  • The Buffaloes are averaging three fewer points per game (14) than the Sun Devils are allowing (17).
  • The Buffaloes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (6).

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Jayden Daniels has thrown for 572 yards (190.7 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 72.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 170 rushing yards (56.7 ypg) on 29 carries.
  • Rachaad White's team-high 219 rushing yards (73 per game) have come on 44 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 117 yards (39 per game) on 15 catches.
  • This season Daniyel Ngata has piled up 183 yards (61 per game) on 25 carries with three touchdowns.
  • Andre Johnson has put together a 115-yard season so far (38.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.
  • LV Bunkley-Shelton has hauled in nine catches for 110 yards (36.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 246 passing yards (82 ypg) on 31-of-56 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 93 rushing yards (31 ypg) on 24 carries.
  • Jarek Broussard's team-high 153 rushing yards (51 per game) have come on 32 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • Daniel Arias' 45 receiving yards (15 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered four receptions.
  • Brady Russell has put up a 37-yard season so far (12.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in six passes.
  • Brenden Rice's five receptions have yielded 35 yards (11.7 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Colorado at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
2021-09-26T02:30:00+00:00
Live Stream: FUBOTV
