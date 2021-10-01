Arizona State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will do battle with a fellow Pac-12 team when they welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Rose Bowl. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Rose Bowl

UCLA and Arizona State Stats

The Bruins rack up 38.5 points per game, 22.5 more than the Sun Devils allow per contest (16.0).

The Bruins have three giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have six takeaways .

The Sun Devils, on average, score 7.2 more points (32.5) than the Bruins allow (25.3).

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Bruins have forced (6).

UCLA Players to Watch

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 919 yards (229.8 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 58% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 118 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Charbonnet has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 360 yards (90.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game).

This season Brittain Brown has piled up 47 carries for 263 yards (65.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kyle Philips' 294 receiving yards (73.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 16 receptions with five touchdowns.

Greg Dulcich has put up a 177-yard season so far (44.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes.

Kam Brown's six receptions have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat to lead Arizona State in both passing and rushing. He has 808 passing yards (202.0 ypg), completing 72.6% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 245 yards (61.3 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rachaad White's team-high 256 rushing yards (64.0 per game) have come on 55 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 187 yards (46.8 per game) on 20 catches with one touchdown.

LV Bunkley-Shelton has caught 13 passes for 186 yards (46.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Johnny Wilson's 12 receptions have netted him 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

UCLA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 LSU W 38-27 Home 9/18/2021 Fresno State L 40-37 Home 9/25/2021 Stanford W 35-24 Away 10/2/2021 Arizona State - Home 10/9/2021 Arizona - Away 10/16/2021 Washington - Away 10/23/2021 Oregon - Home

Arizona State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 UNLV W 37-10 Home 9/18/2021 BYU L 27-17 Away 9/25/2021 Colorado W 35-13 Home 10/2/2021 UCLA - Away 10/8/2021 Stanford - Home 10/16/2021 Utah - Away 10/30/2021 Washington State - Home

